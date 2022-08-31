APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $0.0055

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. APY.Finance has a market cap of $363,187.03 and $667.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

