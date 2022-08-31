Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Update

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Aramark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aramark

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Aramark by 23.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Aramark by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,614,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,500,000 after buying an additional 214,656 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at $707,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Aramark by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,449,000 after buying an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $3,177,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.