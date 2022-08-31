Arcblock Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $14.15 million and $2.90 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00135261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00080823 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

