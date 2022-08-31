Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $371,684,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after buying an additional 1,258,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 63,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

