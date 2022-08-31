Archer Investment Corp Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,854,634,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.12. The stock had a trading volume of 167,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,526. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.47.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

