Archer Investment Corp Has $786,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.48% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 180.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FJUL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. 89 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

