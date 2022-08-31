Archer Investment Corp Increases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,103,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,345,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,312 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 833,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.13. 246,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,055,764. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

