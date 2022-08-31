Archer Investment Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 63,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.