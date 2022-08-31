Archer Investment Corp Sells 6,676 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UNOV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $30.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.