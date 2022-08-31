Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARBK. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

ARBK opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.