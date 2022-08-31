Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARBK. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
ARBK opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.