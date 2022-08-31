Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Update

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $702.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.43%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

