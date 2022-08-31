Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16). Approximately 103,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 654% from the average daily volume of 13,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.17).

Argo Group Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,300.00.

About Argo Group

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

