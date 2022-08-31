AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

AsiaBaseMetals Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.16 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16.

About AsiaBaseMetals

(Get Rating)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaBaseMetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.