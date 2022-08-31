Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.19

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 235130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

