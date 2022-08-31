AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 13,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $63.38. 11,422,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,073. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.40 billion, a PE ratio of -154.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

