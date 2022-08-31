Audius (AUDIO) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $232.62 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,136.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021853 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,122,625,641 coins and its circulating supply is 824,683,041 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

