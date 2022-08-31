Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $160.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

