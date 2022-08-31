Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after purchasing an additional 234,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

