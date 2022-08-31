Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New $636,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

