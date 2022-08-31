Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

