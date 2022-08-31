Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes $875,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 141,452 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 93,984 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $2,458,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

