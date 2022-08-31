Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 51.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ralph Lauren Stock Performance
Shares of RL stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $86.54 and a one year high of $135.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ralph Lauren Company Profile
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.