Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 51.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $86.54 and a one year high of $135.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on RL. Citigroup lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

