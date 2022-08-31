AurusDeFi Hits One Day Volume of $12,565.00 (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AurusDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on popular exchanges. AurusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AurusDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00135279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080670 BTC.

AurusDeFi Profile

AurusDeFi (CRYPTO:AWX) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AurusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.