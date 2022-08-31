AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Purchased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the period. AVEO Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVEO opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Featured Articles

