Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Avid Bioservices has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,119.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $398,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $1,304,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth approximately $4,634,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 117,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,787,000 after purchasing an additional 102,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

