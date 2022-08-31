BabySwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.56 Million (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. BabySwap has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $298,271.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00431279 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00827558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015308 BTC.
BabySwap Coin Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,143,800 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
