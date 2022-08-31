Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits Market Capitalization of $47.40 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00018694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00135261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00080823 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

