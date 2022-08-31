Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,100,442 shares.The stock last traded at $145.91 and had previously closed at $137.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average of $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,719,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 16.3% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

