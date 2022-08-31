Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (BSPA) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on October 3rd

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BSPA opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

