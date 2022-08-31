Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (BSPA) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on October 3rd

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BSPA opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04.
About Ballston Spa Bancorp
