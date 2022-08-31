Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $1.28

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00006355 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $45.15 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

