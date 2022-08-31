Bank of America Initiates Coverage on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

IGMS opened at $18.83 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $76.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $800.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.25.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,138.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

