Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $54,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.