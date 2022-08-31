Bank of Montreal Can Has $56.52 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Centene worth $56,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Centene to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.26.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

