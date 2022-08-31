Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $57,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $201.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

