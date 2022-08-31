Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE BMO opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

