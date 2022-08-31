Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bank of Montreal Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE BMO opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $122.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
