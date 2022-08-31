Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$150.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BMO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.26.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

TSE:BMO traded down C$2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$121.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,698. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$118.79 and a twelve month high of C$154.47.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

