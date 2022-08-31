Barclays Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $22.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.
NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.
Nutanix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $18.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.44. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $44.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutanix (NTNX)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.