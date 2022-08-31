Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Old Mutual (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.21% from the stock’s current price.

Old Mutual Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Old Mutual stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 51.40 ($0.62). The company had a trading volume of 986,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.73. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 50.50 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.02). The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 642.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

