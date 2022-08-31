Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Old Mutual (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.21% from the stock’s current price.
Old Mutual Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of Old Mutual stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 51.40 ($0.62). The company had a trading volume of 986,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.73. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 50.50 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.02). The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 642.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Old Mutual Company Profile
