BASIC Reaches Market Cap of $14.16 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $311,183.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,038.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00082034 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

