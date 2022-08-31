BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.74 Per Share

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Up 0.4 %
BBGI Global Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 162.27 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 157.60 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 181 ($2.19). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.99.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile
