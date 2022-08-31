BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 10,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,063,000 after purchasing an additional 651,805 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 25.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $12,960,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. 971,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

