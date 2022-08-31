Bee Token Price Down 58.8% This Week (BGC)

Bee Token (BGC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bee Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Bee Token has a total market cap of $291,499.14 and approximately $8,497.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,286.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Bee Token Coin Profile

Bee Token (BGC) is a coin. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins and its circulating supply is 87,791,667 coins. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com.

Bee Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beenest is a home-sharing platform powered by the Bee Token (BEE) that aims to make the bridge between guests and hosts without any commission. The platform is build on top of set Bee Protocols ( Ethereum protocols) that can support other future sharing economy dApps. Moreover, the platform will feature a secure payment system with two authentication P2P entities, a decentralized arbitration system, and a reputation system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Bee token (BEE) will be used as the access token to the platform services and also to reward the network users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

