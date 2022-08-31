Berenberg Bank Lowers LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) to Sell

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 280 ($3.38). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.69) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 286.33 ($3.46).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LON:LMP traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 218 ($2.63). 901,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.51. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 217 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 279.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

In other news, insider Alistair Elliott bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($142,580.96). In related news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($142,580.96). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53).

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.