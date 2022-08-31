Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 285.75 and last traded at 287.45. Approximately 3,096,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 289.96.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 286.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 57.94 per share, with a total value of 473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at 9,940,737,003.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 57.94 per share, with a total value of 473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at 9,940,737,003.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 277.72, for a total transaction of 333,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,891,077.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,718,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,444,389 over the last three months.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

