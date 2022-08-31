Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.