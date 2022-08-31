Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,861 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,870,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,381,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFSD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. 69,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,187. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.