Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,300 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 383,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,289,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,178,798. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $160.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
Read More
