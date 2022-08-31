Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,300 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 383,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,289,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,178,798. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $160.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.