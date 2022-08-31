Beta Wealth Group Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 267.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,864 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %
Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 110,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,669. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.