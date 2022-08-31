Beta Wealth Group Inc. Takes $323,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 383,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,657 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.