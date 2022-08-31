Beta Wealth Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,885,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 105,122 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. 804,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $40.66.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

